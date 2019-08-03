William “Phil” Philip Ferguson, 77 of Hollywood, MD passed away on August 1, 2019 at his residence. Born May 1, 1942 in Hollywood, MD, he was the son of the late Mildred V. Gatton Ferguson and John I. Ferguson, Sr.

Phil was the loving husband of Catherine M. Ferguson whom he married on March 16, 1962 in St. John’s Church, Hollywood, MD

He is also survived by his children: Phyllis (Kyle) Smith of Wagener, SC, Timothy Ferguson of Gastonia, NC, Bonnie (Bill) Haden of Cataula, GA, and Crissie (Billy) Hunawill of Richmond Hill, GA, siblings: Joseph M. Ferguson of Mechanicsville, MD, Edna B. Boyce of Hollywood, MD, Francis X. Ferguson of Avenue, MD, 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, Phil was preceded in death by his siblings: John I, Ferguson, James E. Ferguson and Patricia A. Parent.

Phil was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. He was an Auto Mechanic, Phil enjoyed Ham & CB Radio, camping, friends, family and his fur babies. He was Mr. Fix It.

All Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to A.C.T.S. A Community that shares.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.