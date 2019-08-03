Thelma Jane Russell, 87 of Clements, MD passed away on July 30, 2019 at her residence. Born December 3, 1931 in Savannah, GA to the late Tyna Viola Lynch Bacon and Hershel Virgil Bacon.

Thelma was the loving wife of the late John Albert Russell who passed away on June 10, 1971, they were married on November 17, 1951 in Washington, DC.

She is survived by her children: John Steven (Patsy) Russell of Clements, MD, Delores Angela (Mark) Fine of Silver Spring, MD, Robin Patrick (Margie) Russell of Clarksburg, MD and Sandra Maria (Glenn) Reisinger of Mechanicsville, MD, siblings: Shirley Little of FL and Jimma Little of FL, 9 grandchildren:, Karen (Mark Hubbs) Reisinger, Kimberly (Alan) Harper, Jamieson (Stephanie) Russell, Daniel Russell, Victoria (Greg) Veintimilla and Melody Russell, 5 great-grandchildren: Samantha, Michael, and Benjamin Harper, Colton and Raelynn Russell, and Cullen Veintimilla, Thelma was preceded in death by 3 grandchildren: Christopher Fine, Patrick Reisinger and Matthew Fine and 3 siblings: Mildred Wayson, Robert Bacon, and Joseph Bacon.

Thelma graduated from Anna Burdick Vocational High School, she moved from Washington, DC to St. Mary’s County in 1951. She belonged to the American Red Cross and the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), she enjoyed Scrabble, card games with her grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 9:00AM to 10:00AM in St. Joseph’s Church, Morganza, MD, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00AM with Father Drew Royals officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be: Alan Harper, Daniel Russell, Jamieson Russell, Jason Owens, Joey Vallandingham and John S. Russell.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s and/or the Seventh District Volunteer Rescue Squad.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD