Alfred Omega “Buck” McClanahan, Jr., 89, of Prince Frederick, MD passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Most commonly referred to as “Buck”, he was born on December 24, 1929 in Croom, Maryland to the late Alfred Omega McClanahan, Sr. and Nodi Rinker.

Buck proudly joined the United States Marine Corp in September, 1951 and served his country. He was honorably discharged in September, 1953. He spent the remainder of his career working as an Operator Engineer at International Union of Operating Engineers.

Buck met the love of his life, Dolores Mae (Davis) McClanahan and made her his bride on July 22, 1953. They raised their family in Fort Washington, Maryland, before retiring in Prince Frederick, MD. Buck and Dolores spent the last 66 years celebrating their love and devotion to each other.

His hobbies included telling jokes and stories from his past, crabbing, fishing, small business entrepreneurship’s, riding tractors and most importantly, spending time with his beloved family. On any given holiday, Buck was surrounded by 40-50 family members and he often got a kick out of how many cars filled the driveway and smiles that filled their home. He prided himself on his family and the bond they all shared which was primarily evident during his last days, where he was surrounded by all of them. To be a McClanahan was such an honor and he made it very clear, that your last name didn’t have to be McClanahan to share the special bond of family. Every year, Buck looked forward to opening his home to everyone for the Annual McClanahan Reunion, where all were invited. He will be immensely missed, but his family finds peace and comfort remembering the full life he lived and his eternal life in Heaven.

Buck is survived by his wife, Dolores McClanahan of Prince Frederick, MD; and six children, Mark McClanahan (Susan) of Prince Frederick, MD, Sandra McClanahan Dargavel (Jim) of La Plata, MD, Randy McClanahan (Rhoda) of Hughesville, MD, Jack McClanahan (Connie) of La Plata, MD, Keith McClanahan of Prince Frederick, MD and James McClanahan (Diane) of Prince Frederick, MD; eighteen (18) grandchildren; twenty-nine (29) great-grandchildren and one (1) great-great grandchild. He is also survived by numerous sisters, Nina McClanahan (daughter-in-law), nieces, nephews and extended family. Buck was preceded in death by his parents and two sons, Scott McClanahan, Sr. and Timothy McClanahan.

The family will receive friends for Buck’s Life Celebration on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and also 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD. The funeral service will be performed by Pastor James Swecker on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 90 Church Street, Prince Frederick, MD 20678 or Calvert Hospice, 238 Merrimac Court, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements have been made by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.