Madeline Jeanne Muir, 68, passed away on July 30, 2019 peacefully at her home in Brandywine, MD.

Madeline was born in Washington, DC on Feb 18, 1951. On April 11, 1969, she married the love of her life, Melvin J. Muir Sr. Madeline and Melvin were married for 50 years this past April.

Madeline has always had a love for her family and animals. She showed and bred chows in her younger years and later on in life she showed and bred Belgian Malinois. She bred and showed multiple champions in both breeds.

In 2014, Madeline and Melvin retired and moved to their daughter’s and son in laws farm in Brandywine, MD where Madeline learned to raise and bottle feed baby goats. She also took great pride in raising her own turkeys. Madeline loved all the farm babies and enjoyed taking part in raising them.

Madeline also loved being with her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchild. She became known as “Grandma” to all the kids in the neighborhood. When Madeline’s granddaughter entered high school, Madeline became the “Car Pool Grandma”. The kids loved her sassiness and fun loving attitude.

Madeline is survived by her husband of 50 years, Melvin J. Muir Sr.; three children, Melvin J. Muir Jr, Joseph A. Muir, and Cindy L. Cook; six grandchildren and one great grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Capitol Caring of Prince Georges County.

