Mary Lucille Sivak, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 in Leonardtown, Maryland. Born October 18, 1933 in St. Mary’s County, Maryland to the late Eugene Trossbach and Lilian M. Trossbach.

Lucille was a devoted wife to her husband John Sivak whom she married July 19, 1952 in St. Michael’s Church and spent 54 wonderful years with until his death in 2006. She was an avid reader, and loyal, depended upon member of the Knights of Columbus Bells. She could be found manning the carryout window at the monthly K of C chicken dinners. Lucille was the Title One aide at St. Michael’s School until the program was discontinued.

Lucille is survived by her children; Marylou Garrison, Agnes Winans, Alan Sivak, and Bruce Sivak; her siblings; Phillip, Robbie, Danny, Richard, and Ida, 11 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 siblings, her husband John and two of her children, Charlie and Rosie.

She will be greatly missed and warmly remembered by her family and community.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at St. Cecelia’s Church, 47950 Mattapany Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653. Prayers will be recited at 4:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Cecelia’s Church. Father Peter Giovanoni will be the celebrant. Interment will follow in St. James Cemetery, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

Members of the family will serve as pallbearers. Memorial donations may be made to St. Michael’s School, Post Office Box 259, Ridge, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.