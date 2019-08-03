Jeanne Anderson “Jo” or “Pearl” Turner was born February 29, 1948 to her loving parents Harry and Estell (Ward) Anderson. She attended Deale Elementary and Southern Junior and Senior High School, graduating in 1966. Jeanne went on to attend National Legal Secretarial School in Hagerstown, where she took advanced courses. In the summer of 1967, she began working at Covington & Burling Law Firm in Washington, D.C. and retired after 40 years. She met her husband David on September 4, 1970 and they were married May 28, 1971. Together they worked, traveled, enjoyed their wonderful families, and had the best friends in the world for the 48 years they spent together. Jeanne was a long-time member of St. James’ Parish in Lothian. She leaves behind her devoted husband David, three loving sisters, Mildred Sunderland, Vera Nutwell, and Linda Nutwell and her husband Preston, special cousin Sandy Lee Crews and all of their wonderful families.

