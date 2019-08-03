Anne Patterson, 83, of Benedict, MD passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Born on February 7, 1936, in Tillery, NC she was the daughter of the late Clarence H. Copeland, Sr. and Wilda V. (Farran) Copeland. For over 26 years Anne was the beloved wife of Don Patterson.

Anne retired as a School Bus Lot Forman for P.G. County Schools. She then began driving a school bus for St. Mary’s County. She enjoyed traveling, her Saturday lunches with friends, spending time with her family, especially spoiling her grandchildren.

Anne is survived by her husband, three children, five grandchildren, one brother, three sisters, several nieces and nephews, and many friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Serenity Farms Inc., 6932 Serenity Farm Road, Benedict, MD 20612.

Donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004 and/or American Lung Association 55 W. Wacker Drive Suite 1150 Chicago, IL 60601.

DIRECTIONS TO CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Off of 231 take Serenity Farm Road not Bluebird Road. Follow signs to GREEN barn.