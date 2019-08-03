Death Investigation Underway in Leonardtown

August 3, 2019

On Saturday, August 3, 2019, at approximately 12:45 p.m., police, fire and emergency medical services personnel responded to the 22500 Block of Calvert Street in Leonardtown, for the reported CPR in progress.

The 911 caller reported a 19-year-old male was found not breathing and cold and the caller believed he was deceased.

Crews arrived on scene to confirm an adult male was deceased in the house.

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID) have responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation which is ongoing.

Updates will be provided when they become available.


