Street Racing Crash Leaves St. Mary’s County Couple in Critical Condition

On Saturday, August 3, 2019, at approximately 8:20 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the area of Maryland Route 2-4 and Lancaster Drive in St. Leonard, for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a single vehicle.

Upon arrival, units located a 2018 Alfa Romeo that was involved in a collision and subsequent rollover.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the Alfa Romeo and another vehicle were involved in a street race on Southbound Route. 2-4. The driver of the Alfa Romeo lost control of the vehicle, struck a guardrail and subsequently rolled several times before coming to a rest in the grass on the west side of Route. 2-4.

The second vehicle involved in the race was struck by the debris from the Alfa Romeo and came to a controlled stop. The operator of the second vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The driver of the Alfa Romeo was Donald J. Ladouceur, 53 of Great Mills, MD. A front-seat passenger in the Alfa Romeo has been identified as Brooke Ladouceur, 38 of Great Mills, MD. Both occupants were transported by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2, and Trooper 7 to University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center where they are listed in critical, but stable condition.

At this time speed and driver error appears to be the main contributing factors in the collision.

The collision is under investigation by Cpl. V. Bortchevsky, of Crash Reconstruction Team. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Cpl. V. Bortchevsky, via e-mail vlad.bortchevsky@calvertcountymd.gov or by calling the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800.

