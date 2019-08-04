James “Jingles” Melton Miles, 65

James Melton Miles, age 65, affectionately known as “Jingles”, of Lexington Park, MD, was suddenly called to eternal rest on Monday, July 29, 2019 at his residence.

He was born on April 3, 1954 in Leonardtown, MD to the late James Walter and Carrie (Berry) Miles and was one of nine siblings.

James received his education from St. Mary’s County Public Schools and graduated from Great Mills High School, Great Mills, MD, in 1973. Following graduation, James obtained a Federal Government position with the Department of Defense (DoD), aboard the Naval Air Station (NAS), Patuxent River, MD. He held the position as a Stock Clerk at the Commissary for 45 years of dedicated service. During his career, he made many friends and received numerous awards and recognitions, including Performance Awards, On the Spot Awards, Time-off Awards, Special Act or Service Awards, Individual Cash Awards and the 40 year Career Service Award, signed by The Secretary of the Navy.

James married the love of his life, Mary Patricia Miles on October 25, 1986 in Hollywood, MD. They spent 31 years together before her passing in 2017. He was a member of St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, a man of great faith, kind-hearted, full of life and a good friend to all who knew him. Some of his fondest memories were made making beautiful music, playing his saxophone. When he wasn’t working or making music, he would be dancing, showing off his new steps. He was the star on the dance floor. “His dance moves would make you want to get up and cut-a-step, even if you did not have a dance partner”. He loved to watch western movies and catch up with friends, but most of all he cherished spending time with his family.

James is survived by his wife’s children, whom he loved dearly, Terry Clinton, of Lexington Park, MD Debbie Short (George), of Oxon Hill, MD, and Carolyn Jackson (Lee), of California, MD; siblings, Barbara Ann Jordon (Elmer), Howard Miles (Dana), Connie Diane Hewlett, Brenda Harper (Stanley), Tim Miles, Paula Greene (Ronald), Stevie Miles (Luchia), and Christopher Miles; his wife’s seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is also survived by six sisters-in-law; Agnes C. Fenwick, Arlene M. Carter (Robert), Brenda F. Butler (Darnell), Alma Elaine Somerville (Pernell), Phyllis M. Stevens (William deceased) and Catherine D. Bush (Thomas), five brothers-in-law; George E. Fenwick (Queenie deceased), Robert I. Fenwick, Sr. (Dorothy), Joseph N. Fenwick (Jackie), Philip L. Fenwick (Allison), Charles R. Fenwick (Glenda) and a special friend, Francis “Doc” Dyson. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his wife’s two sons, Wayne, Sr., Joseph Clinton and two sisters-in-law; Margaret L. Carroll and Mildred R. Fenwick.

Family will receive friends for James’ Life Celebration on Monday, August 12, 2019. Viewing from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 47950 Mattapany Road, St. Mary’s City, MD 20686. Interment will follow at St. James Cemetery, St. James Church Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.