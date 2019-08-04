Second District Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad Sadly Announces Passing of Joseph R. “Joe” Bean

On Sunday, August 4, 2019, The Officers and Members of the Second District Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, Inc. sadly announce the passing of active member Joe Bean on Sunday, August 4, 2019.

Joe joined the department in 1994, and during his tenure with the department, served in various positions including Emergency Medical Technician, Fire Lieutenant, Fire Captain, Deputy Fire Chief, and Assistant Fire Chief. He also worked in, and chaired on various committees and projects.

Please keep Joe’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.

More details and arrangements will be forthcoming. Updates will be provided when they become available.

