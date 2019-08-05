UPDATE: Thief who Stole Over $500 Cash from ABC Liquors and Lounge was Identified and Money Returned

UPDATE 8/6/2019: The man who stole the cash from ABC on Sunday, August 4, contacted the owner and returned the full $525.oo to the store on Monday night.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office received many tips giving the correct name of the thief from SMNEWSNET.com readers.
The name will be released and updates will be provided when charges are filed in District Court.
The employees and owners of ABC Liquors and Lounge would like to thank the readers of SMNEWSNET.com for identifying the thief so quickly.
Over 10,400 people read the article in the first 48 hours of going up!
The thief can be seen reaching in the bag and stealing $500 in twenty-dollar bills and $25 in one-dollar bills.
The suspect has many identifiable tattoos, including the word REDEMPTION across his shoulder blades on his upper back.
One employee described him as a painter or working in construction where he would often have paint on him or his clothing when he was in the store on previous occasions.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect can anonymously leave a comment below that will be shared with the owner of ABC and police.
They can also contact DFC. Tirpak at (301) 475-4200 extension *8051, or by email at Sheena.Tirpak@stmarysmd.com.
Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.
Loser
He knew what he did. No idea who he is, but he’s not too bright.
I’m sure he’ll be back later today. He doesn’t look redeemed at all.
He looks like a guy who owes back child support.
Great camera!!!
Things this guy has said since this happened:
1. Huh?
2. There’s a camera focused on the counter area in ABC Liquors?
3. You’re kidding.
4. I’m not a ‘smawt’ man, Jenny.
5. Damn!
6. F_<k!
7. Guess I'll have to wait a month before going back in there.
8. I need to find a new spot to get my weekly lottery tickets…for the next month
9. Damn!
10.F_<k!
11. By gawd with this money I’ll buy a new bat for the softball season.
12. “honey, i’m coming home with 7 cases of 10oz and enough stuffed ham to last until thanksgiving”
This won’t take too long. They have a clear picture of his face and all his nasty ink.
His name is Matthew Silver….
You are correct. Did you report to the police
That’s not a county last name, so he’s going to jail.
Matt Silver, a native of PG county. Never underestimate what those white boys from PG county will do.
You know that’s right! Represent! Whoop whoop!
This guy has the Saint Mary’s County “White Trash Redneck” starter kit. Shades resting on his head, crappy cheap tattoos, and thick gold necklace.
Don’t forget the wife beater!
we def need a photo of this guy in front of his 2001 Bayliner bow rider. This guy def has a bow rider.
Looking like that, plus stealing on camera…….and he isn’t even embarrassed!
Nah, From Ohio, works for SMC LUGM.
Seriously? Dang, they always getting busted for thievery and assault! What’s up with that?
He’s as good as caught. Can’t hide that ink idiot.
Give the guy a break! He needed money for more crappy tats!
He hit the lottery!…..NOT! What a worthless POS. Those silly tats look like a comic strip. Obviously a detention center alumni.
TYPICAL WHITE TRASH! BUT REMEMBER ONLY BLACK PEOPLE COMMIT CRIMES.
Here comes the race baiter! SMH! trash is trash regardless of the race. if it was a black guy then yes….he would be trash too! Typical ignorance coming out! SMH
No. The point is if the thief was black, the comments would be a lot more aggressive, nasty and insulting. People would be posting comments about “they’re all the same,” “typical,” “only blacks steal,” “black lives steal,” “musta benn Obamuz sun,” etc.
What’s your problem, racist?
Some white cop arrest your cousin for shoplifting at Walmart?
Get a grip. That hateful BS has no place anymore.
We don’t care what color a person is.
People are all the same on the inside.
You left out “VIOLENT”. You’re welcome, Tyrone.
Picked the one place in the county with decent Cameras woops
Whoops, not woops.
Is anyone wondering who or how it was that accessible? Almost seemed to easy & out in the open?
Judging by your grammar, it is no surprise that you had problems comprehending the story as well.
“…and Stole $525.00 in cash from a bank bag that was mistakenly left on the lottery counter.”
There you go! I shortened it up for you so maybe you will be able to process it this time. You’re Welcome!
..how it was that accessible…did you actually watch the video? He had to get on his tip-toes just to see it! Then went all ‘Stretch Armstrong’ to reach a FULL ARMS LENGTH behind a counter display to swipe the money bag!
Shouldn’t be too hard to catch this loser…
I know where he is almost every night around 7:00. :/
POS Southern Maryland white trash. SMH. The idiot who left the bank bag on the counter isn’t too bright, either. Leave cash right smack in somebody’s face they’re going to go for it. Take the amount stolen out of the idiot’s paycheck.
Speak for yourself? I don’t care if it is $1 or $1 million, if I didn’t earn it I would not take it.
That’s what you say but do you really think that anybody would believe you? You’re really going to pass up a $100 bill on the ground like it wasn’t there. Yeah right.
how about we deduct it from your racist ass ebt card?
Wow atleast we have some good pics to go off of!! I am sure someone can identify this thief! Wont take long at all!
Yep… Matt Silver on facebook lives in Waldorf
Lord where are the comments calling for his death? Trash, POS druggie, thug, no home training, PG county in the making. You white people are really letting the ball drop on this one. Only 23 comments?? Where are you ‘people’ at???? Must be on the black post….
I wouldn’t waste my time commenting about this loser or the colored, which are more violent.
Racist…
There are plenty of comments calling him white trash and a loser. As for calling for his death, that only usually happens if they use a weapon in the commission of their crime or they terrorize the clerk. What I don’t see is anyone defending this turd and that is the way it should be. He deserves the shaming, the punishment, and any other bad thing that happens to him. He didn’t make a mistake, I don’t care about his struggles, and if he is a junkie that is a decision he made and we should not have to suffer for his bad choices.
Bottm line he’s trash just like you Racist
Dam Matt,what were thinking of.
Maybe buying some scratch offs. SMDH
His name is Matt Silver! Lifetime Loser! He has never been anything and obviously never will!!
did they say what happened to the incompetent employee that left the money on the counter
Seriously victim blaming?
Went to check his FB page since you all identified him and yep!! You can clearly see his cheap ink in his pics and he has multiple pics of rooms he has painted. I hope the police follow up with your posts and I think it’s awesome the members of this community stepped up and outted him. Good job!
Matt ima need that money you owe me since you got it now smh
check facebook there is a Matt Silver from Clinton looks like this guy.
It figures Matt Silver is a Trump supporter
He actually has two Facebook pages. One says he lives in Waldorf which has posts from 2016 and the other with more recent posts from 2018 says he lives in Clinton, Maryland.
On another note, those cameras are pretty good, Walmart in California should be using those!
Ok, He has been identified as Matt Silver from Waldorf. Now go pick him up.
Go to Facebook and search his name. You will see him.