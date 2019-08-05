UPDATE: Thief who Stole Over $500 Cash from ABC Liquors and Lounge was Identified and Money Returned

August 5, 2019

UPDATE 8/6/2019: The man who stole the cash from ABC on Sunday, August 4, contacted the owner and returned the full $525.oo to the store on Monday night.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office received many tips giving the correct name of the thief from SMNEWSNET.com readers.

The name will be released and updates will be provided when charges are filed in District Court.

The employees and owners of ABC Liquors and Lounge would like to thank the readers of SMNEWSNET.com for identifying the thief so quickly.

Over 10,400 people read the article in the first 48 hours of going up!

8/5/2019: On Sunday, August 4, 2019, at approximately 3:00 p.m., the male subject in the video and photos below entered ABC Liquors and Lounge on Three Notch Road in California, Maryland and Stole $525.00 in cash from a bank bag that was mistakenly left on the lottery counter.

The thief can be seen reaching in the bag and stealing $500 in twenty-dollar bills and $25 in one-dollar bills.

The suspect has many identifiable tattoos, including the word REDEMPTION across his shoulder blades on his upper back.

One employee described him as a painter or working in construction where he would often have paint on him or his clothing when he was in the store on previous occasions.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect can anonymously leave a comment below that will be shared with the owner of ABC and police.

They can also contact DFC. Tirpak at (301) 475-4200 extension *8051, or by email at Sheena.Tirpak@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.


55 Responses to UPDATE: Thief who Stole Over $500 Cash from ABC Liquors and Lounge was Identified and Money Returned

  1. Joebiden on August 5, 2019 at 7:39 am

    Loser

  2. Wiggy on August 5, 2019 at 7:51 am

    He knew what he did. No idea who he is, but he’s not too bright.

  3. Inspector Gary on August 5, 2019 at 7:54 am

    I’m sure he’ll be back later today. He doesn’t look redeemed at all.

    • county boy jim on August 5, 2019 at 1:14 pm

      He looks like a guy who owes back child support.

  4. Bebop on August 5, 2019 at 8:24 am

    Great camera!!!

  5. He's a 'low-brow' on August 5, 2019 at 8:25 am

    Things this guy has said since this happened:

    1. Huh?
    2. There’s a camera focused on the counter area in ABC Liquors?
    3. You’re kidding.
    4. I’m not a ‘smawt’ man, Jenny.
    5. Damn!
    6. F_<k!
    7. Guess I'll have to wait a month before going back in there.
    8. I need to find a new spot to get my weekly lottery tickets…for the next month
    9. Damn!
    10.F_<k!

    • jarnell stokes on August 5, 2019 at 12:09 pm

      11. By gawd with this money I’ll buy a new bat for the softball season.
      12. “honey, i’m coming home with 7 cases of 10oz and enough stuffed ham to last until thanksgiving”

  6. Anonymous on August 5, 2019 at 8:28 am

    This won’t take too long. They have a clear picture of his face and all his nasty ink.

  7. Anon on August 5, 2019 at 8:40 am

    His name is Matthew Silver….

    Reply
    • Anonymous on August 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm

      You are correct. Did you report to the police

    • commish jones on August 5, 2019 at 2:04 pm

      That’s not a county last name, so he’s going to jail.

    • J. White on August 5, 2019 at 2:49 pm

      Matt Silver, a native of PG county. Never underestimate what those white boys from PG county will do.

      • Suitland Soldier on August 5, 2019 at 5:42 pm

        You know that’s right! Represent! Whoop whoop!

  8. Joe on August 5, 2019 at 8:43 am

    This guy has the Saint Mary’s County “White Trash Redneck” starter kit. Shades resting on his head, crappy cheap tattoos, and thick gold necklace.

    Reply
      Don’t forget the wife beater!

      • oscar jank on August 5, 2019 at 1:17 pm

        we def need a photo of this guy in front of his 2001 Bayliner bow rider. This guy def has a bow rider.

    • Anonymous on August 5, 2019 at 11:15 am

      Looking like that, plus stealing on camera…….and he isn’t even embarrassed!

    • Center of Left on August 5, 2019 at 12:13 pm

      Nah, From Ohio, works for SMC LUGM.

      • 10ozBud on August 5, 2019 at 5:45 pm

        Seriously? Dang, they always getting busted for thievery and assault! What’s up with that?

  9. Adam 12 on August 5, 2019 at 8:46 am

    He’s as good as caught. Can’t hide that ink idiot.

  10. The REAL Truth on August 5, 2019 at 8:59 am

    Give the guy a break! He needed money for more crappy tats!

  11. PoPo Joe on August 5, 2019 at 9:08 am

    He hit the lottery!…..NOT! What a worthless POS. Those silly tats look like a comic strip. Obviously a detention center alumni.

  12. TRUTH on August 5, 2019 at 9:08 am

    TYPICAL WHITE TRASH! BUT REMEMBER ONLY BLACK PEOPLE COMMIT CRIMES.

    • gofigure on August 5, 2019 at 10:39 am

      Here comes the race baiter! SMH! trash is trash regardless of the race. if it was a black guy then yes….he would be trash too! Typical ignorance coming out! SMH

      • Anonymous on August 5, 2019 at 7:20 pm

        No. The point is if the thief was black, the comments would be a lot more aggressive, nasty and insulting. People would be posting comments about “they’re all the same,” “typical,” “only blacks steal,” “black lives steal,” “musta benn Obamuz sun,” etc.

    • predjudice puss on August 5, 2019 at 11:12 am

      What’s your problem, racist?

      Some white cop arrest your cousin for shoplifting at Walmart?

      Get a grip. That hateful BS has no place anymore.

      We don’t care what color a person is.

      People are all the same on the inside.

    • NotABama on August 5, 2019 at 1:06 pm

      You left out “VIOLENT”. You’re welcome, Tyrone.

  13. Bob c on August 5, 2019 at 9:43 am

    Picked the one place in the county with decent Cameras woops

    • 2nd Grader on August 6, 2019 at 6:42 am

      Whoops, not woops.

  14. Anonymous on August 5, 2019 at 9:59 am

    Is anyone wondering who or how it was that accessible? Almost seemed to easy & out in the open?

    Reply
      Judging by your grammar, it is no surprise that you had problems comprehending the story as well.

      “…and Stole $525.00 in cash from a bank bag that was mistakenly left on the lottery counter.”

      There you go! I shortened it up for you so maybe you will be able to process it this time. You’re Welcome!

    • Stop before you hurt yourself on August 5, 2019 at 3:05 pm

      ..how it was that accessible…did you actually watch the video? He had to get on his tip-toes just to see it! Then went all ‘Stretch Armstrong’ to reach a FULL ARMS LENGTH behind a counter display to swipe the money bag!

  15. MikeInMorganza on August 5, 2019 at 12:01 pm

    Shouldn’t be too hard to catch this loser…

    • My name is___ and I'm an____ on August 5, 2019 at 5:08 pm

      I know where he is almost every night around 7:00. :/

  16. Anonymous #13 on August 5, 2019 at 12:04 pm

    POS Southern Maryland white trash. SMH. The idiot who left the bank bag on the counter isn’t too bright, either. Leave cash right smack in somebody’s face they’re going to go for it. Take the amount stolen out of the idiot’s paycheck.

    • Anonymous on August 5, 2019 at 2:12 pm

      Speak for yourself? I don’t care if it is $1 or $1 million, if I didn’t earn it I would not take it.

      • Anonymous on August 5, 2019 at 7:25 pm

        That’s what you say but do you really think that anybody would believe you? You’re really going to pass up a $100 bill on the ground like it wasn’t there. Yeah right.

    • Johnny5 on August 5, 2019 at 4:43 pm

      how about we deduct it from your racist ass ebt card?

  17. Anonymous on August 5, 2019 at 12:18 pm

    Wow atleast we have some good pics to go off of!! I am sure someone can identify this thief! Wont take long at all!

  18. It's me on August 5, 2019 at 12:50 pm

    Yep… Matt Silver on facebook lives in Waldorf

  19. parent - white one on August 5, 2019 at 1:03 pm

    Lord where are the comments calling for his death? Trash, POS druggie, thug, no home training, PG county in the making. You white people are really letting the ball drop on this one. Only 23 comments?? Where are you ‘people’ at???? Must be on the black post….

    • Nate Forrest on August 5, 2019 at 2:56 pm

      I wouldn’t waste my time commenting about this loser or the colored, which are more violent.

      Reply
      Racist…

    • Anonymous on August 5, 2019 at 4:50 pm

      There are plenty of comments calling him white trash and a loser. As for calling for his death, that only usually happens if they use a weapon in the commission of their crime or they terrorize the clerk. What I don’t see is anyone defending this turd and that is the way it should be. He deserves the shaming, the punishment, and any other bad thing that happens to him. He didn’t make a mistake, I don’t care about his struggles, and if he is a junkie that is a decision he made and we should not have to suffer for his bad choices.

    • Rufus on August 6, 2019 at 7:29 am

      Bottm line he’s trash just like you Racist

  20. CUL8er on August 5, 2019 at 1:20 pm

    Dam Matt,what were thinking of.
    Maybe buying some scratch offs. SMDH

  21. Dont break the law on August 5, 2019 at 1:37 pm

    His name is Matt Silver! Lifetime Loser! He has never been anything and obviously never will!!

  22. gimmie on August 5, 2019 at 2:43 pm

    did they say what happened to the incompetent employee that left the money on the counter

    • Idiots Everywhere on August 6, 2019 at 8:01 am

      Seriously victim blaming?

  23. Seriously??? on August 5, 2019 at 3:54 pm

    Went to check his FB page since you all identified him and yep!! You can clearly see his cheap ink in his pics and he has multiple pics of rooms he has painted. I hope the police follow up with your posts and I think it’s awesome the members of this community stepped up and outted him. Good job!

  24. Anonymous on August 5, 2019 at 5:18 pm

    Matt ima need that money you owe me since you got it now smh

  25. Bambino on August 5, 2019 at 7:09 pm

    check facebook there is a Matt Silver from Clinton looks like this guy.

  26. John on August 5, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    It figures Matt Silver is a Trump supporter

  27. Nick on August 6, 2019 at 7:15 am

    He actually has two Facebook pages. One says he lives in Waldorf which has posts from 2016 and the other with more recent posts from 2018 says he lives in Clinton, Maryland.

    On another note, those cameras are pretty good, Walmart in California should be using those!

  28. Anonymous on August 6, 2019 at 8:06 am

    Ok, He has been identified as Matt Silver from Waldorf. Now go pick him up.
    Go to Facebook and search his name. You will see him.

