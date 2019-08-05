VIDEO: WANTED – Can You Identify This Thief who Stole Over $500 Cash in California, Maryland?

On Sunday, August 4, 2019, at approximately 3:00 p.m., the male subject in the video and photos below entered ABC Liquors and Lounge on Three Notch Road in California, Maryland and Stole $525.00 in cash from a bank bag that was mistakenly left on the lottery counter.

The thief can be seen reaching in the bag and stealing $500 in twenty-dollar bills and $25 in one-dollar bills.

The suspect has many identifiable tattoos, including the word REDEMPTION across his shoulder blades on his upper back.

One employee described him as a painter or working in construction where he would often have paint on him or his clothing when he was in the store on previous occasions.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect can anonymously leave a comment below that will be shared with the owner of ABC and police.

They can also contact DFC. Tirpak at (301) 475-4200 extension *8051, or by email at Sheena.Tirpak@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

