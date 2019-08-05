VIDEO: WANTED – Can You Identify This Thief who Stole Over $500 Cash in California, Maryland?

On Sunday, August 4, 2019, at approximately 3:00 p.m., the male subject in the video and photos below entered ABC Liquors and Lounge on Three Notch Road in California, Maryland and Stole $525.00 in cash from a bank bag that was mistakenly left on the lottery counter.
The thief can be seen reaching in the bag and stealing $500 in twenty-dollar bills and $25 in one-dollar bills.
The suspect has many identifiable tattoos, including the word REDEMPTION across his shoulder blades on his upper back.
One employee described him as a painter or working in construction where he would often have paint on him or his clothing when he was in the store on previous occasions.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect can anonymously leave a comment below that will be shared with the owner of ABC and police.
They can also contact DFC. Tirpak at (301) 475-4200 extension *8051, or by email at Sheena.Tirpak@stmarysmd.com.
Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.
Loser
He knew what he did. No idea who he is, but he’s not too bright.
I’m sure he’ll be back later today. He doesn’t look redeemed at all.
He looks like a guy who owes back child support.
Great camera!!!
Things this guy has said since this happened:
1. Huh?
2. There’s a camera focused on the counter area in ABC Liquors?
3. You’re kidding.
4. I’m not a ‘smawt’ man, Jenny.
5. Damn!
6. F_<k!
7. Guess I'll have to wait a month before going back in there.
8. I need to find a new spot to get my weekly lottery tickets…for the next month
9. Damn!
10.F_<k!
11. By gawd with this money I’ll buy a new bat for the softball season.
12. “honey, i’m coming home with 7 cases of 10oz and enough stuffed ham to last until thanksgiving”
This won’t take too long. They have a clear picture of his face and all his nasty ink.
His name is Matthew Silver….
You are correct. Did you report to the police
This guy has the Saint Mary’s County “White Trash Redneck” starter kit. Shades resting on his head, crappy cheap tattoos, and thick gold necklace.
Don’t forget the wife beater!
we def need a photo of this guy in front of his 2001 Bayliner bow rider. This guy def has a bow rider.
Looking like that, plus stealing on camera…….and he isn’t even embarrassed!
Nah, From Ohio, works for SMC LUGM.
He’s as good as caught. Can’t hide that ink idiot.
Give the guy a break! He needed money for more crappy tats!
He hit the lottery!…..NOT! What a worthless POS. Those silly tats look like a comic strip. Obviously a detention center alumni.
TYPICAL WHITE TRASH! BUT REMEMBER ONLY BLACK PEOPLE COMMIT CRIMES.
Here comes the race baiter! SMH! trash is trash regardless of the race. if it was a black guy then yes….he would be trash too! Typical ignorance coming out! SMH
What’s your problem, racist?
Some white cop arrest your cousin for shoplifting at Walmart?
Get a grip. That hateful BS has no place anymore.
We don’t care what color a person is.
People are all the same on the inside.
You left out “VIOLENT”. You’re welcome, Tyrone.
Picked the one place in the county with decent Cameras woops
Is anyone wondering who or how it was that accessible? Almost seemed to easy & out in the open?
Judging by your grammar, it is no surprise that you had problems comprehending the story as well.
“…and Stole $525.00 in cash from a bank bag that was mistakenly left on the lottery counter.”
There you go! I shortened it up for you so maybe you will be able to process it this time. You’re Welcome!
Shouldn’t be too hard to catch this loser…
POS Southern Maryland white trash. SMH. The idiot who left the bank bag on the counter isn’t too bright, either. Leave cash right smack in somebody’s face they’re going to go for it. Take the amount stolen out of the idiot’s paycheck.
Wow atleast we have some good pics to go off of!! I am sure someone can identify this thief! Wont take long at all!
Yep… Matt Silver on facebook lives in Waldorf
Lord where are the comments calling for his death? Trash, POS druggie, thug, no home training, PG county in the making. You white people are really letting the ball drop on this one. Only 23 comments?? Where are you ‘people’ at???? Must be on the black post….
Dam Matt,what were thinking of.
Maybe buying some scratch offs. SMDH
His name is Matt Silver! Lifetime Loser! He has never been anything and obviously never will!!