Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash in which one person died this evening in Prince George’s County.

At approximately 6:10 p.m., troopers for the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the ramp from Harry S Truman Drive to Central Avenue in Upper Marlboro, for the report of a crash involving three motorcycles.

According to a preliminary investigation, two motorcycles were stopped on the right shoulder of the ramp from Central Avenue to Largo Road. Another motorcycle was traveling on the ramp from Harry S Truman Drive to westbound Central Avenue when it lost control, traveled across a grass median and struck the other two motorcycles.

The driver of the motorcycle that crashed, identified as Jared Stewart, 26, was thrown from his vehicle.

Stewart was transported to University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center, where he was declared deceased. The other two motorcycle drivers refused treatment at the scene. The off-ramps were closed as a result of the crash.

This incident remains under investigation.

