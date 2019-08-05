One Transported to Trauma Center After Tractor-Trailer Overturns in Mechanicsville

On Monday, August 5, 2019, at approximately 6:55 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to 27845 Budds Creek Road and Thompson Corner Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle accident involving an overturned tractor-trailer.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single tractor-trailer overturned on the shoulder of the roadway, with the single occupant/operator out of the vehicle.

The single patient, a 47-year-old male was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center with unknown injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office is currently investigating the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

