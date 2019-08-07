Woman Transported to Trauma Center After Being Run Over by Own Vehicle in California

On Sunday, August 4, 2019, at approximately 1:55 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the California Transfer Station on Old St. Andrews Church Road in California, for the motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single patient laying in the parking lot, with the single vehicle into a tree.

Firefighters reported the victim was not trapped under the vehicle and it was her own vehicle which ran her over.

The adult female was transported to the Maryland State Police Helicopter Hangar where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported the patient to an area trauma center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

