Portion of Turkey Hill Road in Charles County to be Closed August 10, and 11th

The Department of Public Works wants to notify residents that due to a culvert pipe being replaced, Turkey Hill Road between Hunters Ridge Court and Spalding Drive will be closed Saturday, August. 10 at 7:00 a.m., and is scheduled to re-open Sunday, August 11 at 7:00 p.m., Dower Hill Farm Place residents will have access from Marshall Corner Road (Route 227).

Signs will be posted notifying the public. Due to unforeseen weather conditions or unexpected delays, construction could be delayed.

For more information, visit www.charlescountymd.gov/maps/road-closures, or call the Department of Public Works, Roads Division at 301-932-3450.

Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

