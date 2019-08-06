Kurt Matthew Gilmer, 50, of Lexington Park, MD and formerly of St. Leonard, MD, passed away on August 4, 2019 at Chesapeake Shores Nursing Center.

Born March 28, 1969 in Takoma Park, MD, he was the son of Mary Ann Gilmer and David Gilmer of St. Leonard, MD.

Kurt graduated from Calvert Country School in 1990. He loved firetrucks and rescue equipment, Beach Boys music and the beach. Kurt had many friends at the ARC and Bay CSS.

Kurt is survived by his parents, Mary Ann and David Gilmer of St. Leonard, MD; his sisters, Gail Beckman of Olney, MD and Cheryl Gilmer (Art) of Dunkirk, MD; nephews, Robert Peters, Jr. (Tracy) of Troutman, NC, Joseph Peters (Heather) of Olney, MD, Christopher Gillings (Jessica) of Port Republic, MD and Brian Gillings of Port Republic, MD; and many great-nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted by Rev. Michael King on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Jesus the Good Shepherd Church, 1601 W Mt. Harmony Road, Owings, MD 20736. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department, 200 Calvert Beach Road, St. Leonard, MD 20685, the ARC of Southern MD, 355 W Dares Beach

Road, Prince Frederick, MD 20678, or Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.