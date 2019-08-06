Police in St. Mary’s County on the Scene of a Robbery in the Hobby Lobby and PetSmart Parking Lot

August 6, 2019

On Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at approximately 12:00 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the parking lot in front of the PetSmart and Hobby Lobby in California, for the report of a robbery.

No details have been released for the Sheriff’s Office other than, they are at the scene of a robbery that just occurred and K9 officers responded and were attempting a track.

The suspect reached into a vehicle at the time of the robbery and fled on foot.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.



