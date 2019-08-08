UPDATE: Man Arrested After Strong-Armed Robbery in California Parking Lot

UPDATE 8/8/19: According to court documents, police responded to the McDonalds parking lot on Alton Lane in California, for the reported robbery.

Upon arrival, deputies met with the victim who advised the suspect was a pale white male in his late 40’s, thin with green eyes wearing a white shirt, blue jeans with short hair and no facial hair. He also had a distinctive tattoo that said “Wendy” on his neck.

The suspect was later identified as Ted William Taylor, Sr., 51, of no fixed address.

The victim stated she was standing on the passenger side of her vehicle placing her grandchildren in the car seats when a male approached the driver side of her vehicle and attempted to open the driver’s door, however, he was unsuccessful due to the door being locked. The man then leaned into the vehicle through the open driver’s door window and attempted to grab the victims purse in the passenger seat of the vehicle, however, the victim was able to grab it first.

The suspect told the victim “Give me your money, I need money for the bus”, The victim stated she did not have any money and said the male got aggressive with her and she was in fear of her and her grandchildren’s lives and safety, she handed the man a one-dollar bill in an attempt to get him to leave. He fled the area on foot shortly after.

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Ted William Taylor Sr., from previous and recent interactions with Law Enforcement. Taylor matched the description of the suspect provided by the victim and specifically the tattoo on his neck. Law Enforcement attempted to contact Taylor for an unrelated theft earlier on the date of the robbery. Taylor is believed to be homeless and living within the Lexington Park area.

Surveillance video from area businesses in California confirmed the suspect as Taylor.

Taylor was located and arrested in Lexington Park on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

He was charged with robbery, rogue and vagabond, and theft under $100.00.



On Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at approximately 12:00 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the parking lot in front of the PetSmart and Hobby Lobby in California, for the report of a robbery.

No details have been released from the Sheriff’s Office other than, they are at the scene of a reported robbery that just occurred and K9 officers responded and were attempting a track.

The suspect reached into a vehicle at the time of the robbery and fled on foot.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.







