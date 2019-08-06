Joseph “Joe” Robert Bean, 39 of Great Mills, MD formerly of Valley Lee, MD, passed away on August 4, 2019, at his residence.

Born August 22, 1979, in Leonardtown, MD. He was the son of Diann Lynn Bean and Robert Ambrose Bean, Sr.

Joe is also survived by his siblings: Robert A. Bean, Jr. of California, MD, Stephen R. Bean of Honolulu, HI and Adam R. Bean of Valley Lee, MD and nephew Logan R. Bean of California, MD.

Joe was a lifelong St. Mary’s County resident, he graduated from Leonardtown High School in 1997. He was a Captain with the Naval District Washington Fire Department, Company 13, Patuxent River MD where he was employed for 17 years.

Joe was co-founder and Carpenter at Shady Lane Construction, he belonged to the Second District Volunteer Fire Department since 1994.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 12, 2019, from 5:00 P.M to 8:00 P.M with a Memorial Service at 7:00 P.M with John Lacey officiating in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, with a second visitation on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 8:30AM to 9:20AM in the Funeral Home Chapel.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M in St. Georges Episcopal Cemetery, Valley Lee, MD.

Pallbearers will be: Robert A. Bean, Jr., Stephen R. Bean, Adam R. Bean, and Logan R. Bean.

Memorial contributions may be made to: The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 120 Wall Street, 29th Floor, New York, NY 10005