One Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident Sends Car Underneath Truck in Charlotte Hall

On Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at approximately 5:40 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road and Traveled Lane in Charlotte Hall, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.
Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles in the roadway involved in a T-bone style collision with one vehicle underneath the second vehicle.
One patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. An unknown number of patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.
All photos are courtesy of Cusic Mechanic & Towing and the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.
I’m tired of this Ford on Ford crime!!!! When is the last time you saw a Ford take a beating from a Chevy or Dodge?! The insanity needs to stop!
FORD VS. FORD…WHAT A DISASTER..F-FIXED O-OR R-REPAIRED D-DAILY….BUY JAPANESE OR GERMAN
Chevy is the junk dude…Could you imagine if that Mustang hit a Chevy truck? Lol, the truck would have flipped over and been totaled.
“IM GONNA TAKE MY FORD TO THE OL’TOWN ROAD IM GONNA RIIIIIDE TIL I CANT NO MO!”- TRAILER PARK BOY
Could you imagine if that Mustang hit a Chevy truck? Lol, the truck would have flipped over and been totaled.
Did they get the spider?
**Spider** HAHAHAHAHA