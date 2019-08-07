Two Arrested in Great Mills After Stealing Motorized Shopping Carts from Walmart and Driving Them Nearly Two Miles Away

On Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at approximately 5:00 a.m., police responded to the area of Chancellors Run Road and Norris Road in Great Mills, for the reported suspicious subjects.
A 911 caller reported seeing three subjects on motorized shopping carts traveling on the sidewalk on Chancellors Run Road.
Police attempted to make contact with the subjects on Norris Road when the suspects fled on foot.
Two females were arrested on the scene. One suspect was able to escape. The shopping carts were determined to have been stolen from the Walmart in California at an unknown time.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office is investigating the incident and updates will be provided when they become available.
Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene to assist the Sheriff’s Office in transporting the shopping carts back to Walmart.
