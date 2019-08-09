UPDATE Great Mills Woman Arrested After Stealing Three Motorized Shopping Carts from Walmart

UPDATE: On August 7, 2019, at approximately 4:40 a.m., a 911 caller who wished to remain anonymous reported three subjects riding motorized shopping carts they believed were from Walmart on Chancellors Run Road in the area of Greenview Parkway in Great Mills.

Sgt. C. Grumbles from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office located the three subjects on Norris Road. One of the motorized shopping carts had become disabled and the subject remained on the shopping cart, she was later identified as Kieara L. Fenwick, 18, of Great Mills.

The other two subjects continued riding the scooters on Norris Road until both shopping carts became disabled as well. Both subjects then fled on foot. The second female suspect returned to the scene shortly later and was placed under arrest.

Contact was made with Walmart who confirmed the three shopping carts were stolen and had a value of approximately $2,200.00.

Fenwick and a juvenile were arrested and charged with theft under $25,000. and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office is investigating the incident and updates will be provided when they become available.

Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene to assist the Sheriff’s Office in transporting the shopping carts back to Walmart.

