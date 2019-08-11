The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Information in Burglary at Bowen’s Grocery Store in Huntingtown

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is requesting any information into the burglary of Bowen’s Grocery Store on July 26, 2019, at approximately 4:48 a.m.

The Bowen’s Grocery Store, located at 4300 Hunting Creek Rd, Huntingtown, MD, was entered through a broken front window. The suspect is described as a light-skinned male, wearing a gray sweatshirt, light-colored pants, and tan work boots.

If anyone has any information in reference to this burglary please contact Det Livingston at (410) 535-2800 ext. 2596.





