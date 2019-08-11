The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Information in Burglary at Bowen’s Grocery Store in Huntingtown

August 10, 2019

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is requesting any information into the burglary of Bowen’s Grocery Store on July 26, 2019, at approximately 4:48 a.m.

The Bowen’s Grocery Store, located at 4300 Hunting Creek Rd, Huntingtown, MD, was entered through a broken front window. The suspect is described as a light-skinned male, wearing a gray sweatshirt, light-colored pants, and tan work boots.

If anyone has any information in reference to this burglary please contact Det Livingston at (410) 535-2800 ext. 2596.


This entry was posted on August 10, 2019 at 9:30 pm and is filed under All News, Calvert County Crime Solvers, Calvert News, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.