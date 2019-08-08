Brian James Douglas, II, 27, of Charlotte Hall, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, unexpectedly in Ocean City, Maryland.

Brian was born on March 4, 1992, to the late Brian James Douglas and Judith Ann Lee of Baltimore, Maryland.

Brian worked hard as a Steamfitter in the Local #602. He felt great pride in being able to provide for his family. He was a former student of Chopticon High School.

Brian loved his family and friends. He was the proud father of four children, Lilah, Alainah, Karlee and Kameron.

Brian was a lover of life! His children and family were everything to him. He loved so many things; summertime, fishing, and boating. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends for any reason whether for a celebration or just a casual gathering. His all-time favorite holiday was Christmas. He was so happy listening to Christmas music and decorating. He was very smart, strong and confident with a great personality. Brian could do anything he set his mind to and was mechanically inclined. Brian was loved by many and will be truly missed.

Along with his mother, Brian is survived by his children, Lilah Douglas, Alainah Scholfield of Piney Point, Karlee Douglas and Karmeron Douglas of Mechanicsville, MD; significant other, Bailey Rawlings of Mechanicsville; step-father, Richard D. LaBille, III of Mechanicsville and brothers, Richard D. LaBille, IV of Mechanicsville, MD, Trevor LaBille of Mechanicsville, MD, Trey LaBille of Mechanicsville, MD and John Glenn Strobel of Waldorf, MD; grandparents, Arthur and Carolyn M. Douglas and Jeff and Karin Lee and many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. He was preceded in death by his father.

The family will receive friends for Brian’s Life Celebration on Friday, August 9, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. and officiated by Father Tietjen of Immaculate Conception Church in Mechanicsville, MD and held at Brinsfield Funeral Home, Charlotte Hall. Inurnment will follow immediately at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

