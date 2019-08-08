Doug Delahay Woodburn, 19, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on August 3, 2019 at home.

He was born on May 12, 2000 in Leonardtown, MD to Steve and Mandy (Amanda Delahay) Woodburn.

Doug graduated from Leonardtown High School class of 2018. While attending high school he was dually enrolled at the Forrest Technology Center and graduated from the Dental Program. After graduation he attended CSM and later worked in the fast food industry. He was a quiet young man but he made many lasting friendships through church, school and work. He attended Our Lady’s Catholic Church where he took CCD classes and received his sacraments, and served as an altar boy in his younger years. In his spare time he enjoyed being out on the water crabbing and fishing with his father.

Doug is survived by his parents, Steve and Mandy (Amanda Delahay) Woodburn, of Leonardtown; grandparents, Diane Delahay and Kathy Russell, of Leonardtown, Walter and Beth Woodburn, of Richmond, VA, and many aunts, uncles and cousins, mostly of St. Mary’s County.

Family will receive friends for Doug’s Life Celebration on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service officiated by Reverend John Nguyen at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be officiated by Reverend Rob Maro on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 21370 Newtowne Neck Road, Leonardtown, MD. Interment will follow at St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Tri-County Animal Shelter, 6707 Animal Shelter Road, Hughesville, MD 20637, or the Southern Maryland Animal Welfare League (SMAWL), P.O. Box 1232, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.