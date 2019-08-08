Mary Reeder, 67, of California, MD passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

Born November 16, 1951 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Alan Howard and Rita Florine Johnson Wible.

Mary was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. She retired from the Department of Defense after a long career as a budget analyst. She was a selfless, loving, and devoted mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She spent her life providing her family with open ears and an open heart, sharing in every joy and hardship and providing comfort whenever needed. She enjoyed the simple things in life such as reading mystery novels, delicious desserts, and love stories on the Hallmark channel. She also looked forward to her monthly lunch dates with her friends. She was known for her terrific sense of humor and infectious laugh.

Mary is survived by her children: Jodie Lynn Hunt of Lexington Park, MD, Stacie Erin Park (Joon) of LaPlata, MD; and Corey Ryan Reeder (Bianca) of California MD; her siblings: Sandra Johnson (Fred) of Leonardtown, MD, Parran Wible (Donna) of Virginia Beach, VA, Susan Combs (John) of Leonardtown, MD, and Larry Wible (Trudy) of Leonardtown, MD; and her grandchildren: Greyson Park, Justin Park and Chloe Park, of LaPlata, MD. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Richard Joseph Reeder, her siblings, Gary Wible and Christine Wible, and her son-in-law, James “Jimmy” Hunt.

The family will receive friends for Mary’s Life Celebration on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m., with prayers recited at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 by Pastor Neil Grobler at 11:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown, MD.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimers Association, 10665 Stanhaven Place, Suite 205D, White Plains, MD 20695.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.