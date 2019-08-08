Gertrude Elaine (Settle) Oertly, 80, of Compton, MD, passed away peacefully Saturday August 3, 2019, at the Hospice House of St. Mary’s in Callaway, MD.

Born December 31, 1938 in Cumberland, MD, she was the daughter of the late Robert Lee and Gertrude Jolley Settle.

Gertrude was an alumnus of Fort Hill High School (Cumberland), Class of ’57, and was a retired administrative assistant from the State of Maryland. She loved to quilt, read, and play with her rescue dog ‘Bounce’, but most of all loved time with her family.

Gertrude (Trudi) is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Charles F. Oertly; three daughters, Pamela O. Parrigan and husband Curtis of Washburn, TN, Laura O. Norwood and husband Alan of DE, and Sharon A. Richards and husband, Fred, of Adairville, KY; granddaughter Jessica Miller and husband Brian of Welcome, MD; great-grandson Bryce Miller; sister Betty McKenzie and husband, Galen of Cumberland, MD; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Gertrude was preceded in death by three brothers and five sisters.

The family will receive family and friends on Thursday, August 8th from 10 am – 11 am at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church 21370 Newtowne Neck Rd., Compton, MD. Funeral Mass will immediately follow with Fr. Rob Maro officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Ignatius Chapel Point Cemetery, 8855 Chapel Point Rd., Port Tobacco, MD 20677.

While flowers are welcome, donations In lieu of flowers are appreciated to the Hospice House of St. Mary’s www.hospiceofstmarys.org or St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Newtowne Neck, MD for preservation of manor house stfrancisxavierchurch.org

Arrangements coordinated through Brinsfield Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD www.brinsfieldfuneral.com