Susan “Sue” Margaret Christian, 66 of Mechanicsville, MD formerly of Clearfield, PA passed away on August 3, 2019 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Thelma and Joseph Farrell. Sue was the loving wife of Anthony “Chris” Christian whom she married on May 26, 1979 in Clearfield, PA. She is also survived by her children: Jonathan David of Studio City, CA, Joseph Christian of Pasadena, CA, Sarah Christian of Albuquerque, NM and Andrew Christian of Mechanicsville, MD, siblings: David Farrell and Raymond Farrell both of Clearfield, PA and Diane Cathcart of Glen Richey, PA.

Sue graduated from Clearfield High School in 1970 and Duquesne University with a B.S. in Nursing in 1976. She served in the U.S. Navy at Balboa Naval Hospital from May 24, 1976 until April 29, 1979. Sue moved to St. Mary’s County in July of 2009 from State College, PA. She enjoyed Organic gardening, sewing, quilting, crafts and writing and was Maryland Master Gardener.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 4:00PM in Grace Chapel Ministries, Helen, MD with Pastor Carl Snyder officiating. Interment will be private.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.