St. Clement’s Island Museum Hosting Children’s Day on August 17

With the start of a new school year just around the corner, enjoy a free day of family fun in the sun on the beautiful waterside lawn at the annual Children’s Day at St. Clement’s Island Museum Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Families can enjoy lots of activities including games, crafts, face painting, a bike raffle, snow cones, balloons and lots more. Outside exhibitors include the local Fire Department and Rescue Squad and many more. Hometown Karaoke & DJ Services will have everyone dancing to kid-friendly tunes. Cindy Freeland, who has written many children’s books will give a storybook presentation about the animals that live in and near the Chesapeake Bay.

The St. Clement’s Island Museum will be open free to all event-goers. The Water Taxi to St. Clement’s Island State Park will operate during normal hours and the regular fee applies.

The Seventh District Optimist Club will provide a $0.50 cent meal menu and a free bike raffle for children 12 and younger. Organizers encourage families to get there early – the first 100 children will receive a free water bottle courtesy of the Museum Division and sponsors.

Special thanks to Dyson’s Building Center, J.F. Taylor, Huntington Learning Center (California, MD) and The Printing Press (Leonardtown, MD) for their support of this children’s program.

The St. Clement’s Island Museum is located at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point, MD. For more information call 301-769-2222 or visit Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.

