Charles County Arts Alliance Grant Applications Now Available

Over the past 32 years, the Charles County Arts Alliance has awarded more than $800,000 in grant funding to nonprofit organizations and schools in Charles County to support activities in the performing, visual and literary arts. This has helped enhance our county’s arts and culture and inspired our fellow residents to explore the diverse arts community and arts offerings present in our own backyard.

As in previous years, our CCAA Arts Grant Program offers two types of grants: Community Arts Development (CAD) grants for nonprofit organizations, and Arts in Education (AIE) grants for schools. The CAD grants have two sub-categories: General Operating grants for arts organizations and Special Project grants for non-profit organizations that present activities in the performing, visual and literary arts.

Non-profit organizations can request a CAD grant for up to $10,000; the AIE grant program for schools is still under revision. All grants have matching requirements ranging from 1:1 to 4:1, depending on the amount being requested. The grant monies will be awarded at the CCAA Annual Gala on Saturday, November 16, 2019.

Our CAD grant season is now open with the posting of applications on our website at www.charlescountyarts.org/grants, and with hard-copies available through our CCAA Office.

Completed CAD grant applications with all required copies must be in the possession of the CCAA Office (not postmarked) no later than 12:00 noon on Friday, October 4, 2019. AIE grant applications (for schools) will be available in early September and will be posted on the website. The CCAA does not accept responsibility for incomplete, lost, misdirected, or late applications; such applications will not be considered.

Founded in 1987, the mission of the Charles County Arts Alliance is to stimulate, promote, encourage and provide recognition of the arts and the creative spirit in Charles County. For more information on the CCAA Arts Grant Program, call 301-392-5900, or email info@charlescountyarts.org.

