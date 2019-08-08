Asbury Solomons Donates $30,000 to Calvert Hospice in Appreciation

Asbury Solomons recently showed its appreciation of Calvert Hospice with a $30,000 donation to the organization. Asbury Solomons Executive Director Kelly Friedman presented Calvert Hospice Executive Director Jean Fleming with a check on Friday, August 2.

“We share a strong partnership with Calvert Hospice in providing exceptional services to older adults,” Friedman said. “Besides the care that Calvert Hospice at times delivers to residents of our retirement community, we also collaborate to identify or enhance services benefitting the aging population within Calvert County. We look forward to growing this partnership and Asbury’s Mission to serve more.”

Most recently, Asbury Solomons and Calvert Hospice began working together to develop a Caring for the Caregiver program to offer much-needed support to those who provide care to a loved one who has an illness or chronic medical condition.

Asbury Solomons was established in 1996 and is part of Asbury Communities the nation’s 16th-largest not-for-profit system of continuing care retirement communities. Asbury is accredited by CARF International and EAGLE, and provides independent living, health care, and home care services for more than 4,300 older adults in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.

