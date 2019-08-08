Ian Maclaren French, Sr., 96, of Lusby, MD, and formerly of West Northfield, MA, passed away on July 20, 2019 at his residence.

Born January 11, 1923 in Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Aiden French, Sr. and Georgiana (Bruce) French.

Ian graduated from Northfield High School in 1941 and received a Masters Degree from George Washington University. He served in the U.S. Marines during World War II and was a School Teacher at Suitland Junior High retiring in 1969. Ian moved to Calvert County from Suitland, MD in 1984. He enjoyed baseball, horseshoes, reading and crossword puzzles.

Ian is survived by his son, Ian M. “Scott” French, Jr. of Lusby, MD; granddaughter, Martha Brooks of Lusby, MD; and great-grandson, Deryk T. Brooks of Lusby, MD. He was preceded in death on November 3, 2010 by his wife, Rosabelle B. French whom he married on February 20, 1949 in Hinsdale, NH; his daughter, Elizabeth Gelestino; grandson, David M. Brent; and siblings, Dorothy, Gladys Shaddock, Georgie Holton, Thelma Miller, Ruth Hurlbet, Abbie and Aiden “Bud” French, Jr.

Services are private.

Arrangements by Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Lusby, MD.