Burnett Calvert Hospice House Hosting Gone Too Soon and A Journey Through Grief Support Programs Starting in September

Gone Too Soon is an 8-week program that will focus on learning to live again after the loss of a child. Sessions will be held at the Burnett Calvert Hospice House, located at 4559 Sixes Road, Prince Frederick, on Tuesdays starting September 10 and running through October 29 from 5:00 – 6:30 pm. There is a $50 supply fee for this program, but scholarships are available. Pre-registration is required, and participants need to attend all sessions. The program will help participants learn coping skills to deal with grief after the loss of a child, develop a support system with others who share similar experiences, learn about healthy and unhealthy grieving, and learn factors that make this particular grief unique.

A Journey Through Grief is an 8-week grief support program for those who have lost a loved one. The group focuses on factors that make each person’s grief journey unique. Sessions will be held at the Burnett Calvert Hospice House, located at 4559 Sixes Road, Prince Frederick, on Tuesdays starting September 10 through October 29 from 7:00 – 8:30 pm. There is a $50 supply fee for this program, but scholarships are available. Pre-registration is required, and participants need to attend all sessions. The program will help participants learn factors that make their own grief journey unique, some of the common thoughts and feelings while grieving, and how to treat yourself with compassion while grieving. Participants also have the opportunity to express their thoughts and feelings through journaling.

To learn more about these programs or to register, contact Tessa Washington at (410) 535-0892, ext. 2201 or twashington@calverthospice.org. Download registration forms or register and pay online at: https://calverthospice.org/grief-support-programs

