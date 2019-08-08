WANTED – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Timothy Dwayne Holloway, of Lexington Park

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Timothy Dwayne Holloway, age 33 of Lexington Park. Holloway is currently wanted for felony theft. Holloway is a black male, 6’1” and weighs 220 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Timothy Dwayne Holloway is asked to contact Detective Trevor Teague at 301-475-4200 extension *8128 or by email at Trevor.Teague@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

