Charles County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Armed Robbery in Waldorf on August 1, 2019

On Thursday, August 1, 2019, at approximately 6:15 p.m., officers responded to Fillmore Road in Waldorf, for the report of an armed robbery.

Investigation showed the victim and a friend were approached by the suspect who implied he had a handgun and demanded the victims’ property. The victims complied and the suspect fled.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20’s. He is approximately 6’0” tall and has a slim build. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a white tank top, black skinny jeans, and white and yellow tennis shoes. He may have scars on his neck.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Wimberly at (301) 609-6491. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The incident is still under investigation.

