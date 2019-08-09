Charles County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Robbery of Pizza Delivery Man in Indian Head on August 5, 2019

On Monday, August 5, 2019, at 12:05 a.m., officers responded to the area of Travers Road in Indian Head, for the report of a robbery.

Investigation showed the victim was making a delivery when he was confronted by several suspects who threatened him and demanded money. The victim complied and the suspects fled with the victim’s money.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective H. Burgess at (301) 609-6494. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

The investigation is ongoing. The Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the identities of the suspects involved in the robbery of a pizza delivery man.

