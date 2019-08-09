AUDIO: One Transported to Trauma Center After Rollover Crash in Waldorf

August 8, 2019

On Thursday, August 8, at approximately 7:20 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Mattawoman Beantown Road and Nike Drive in Waldorf, for a motor vehicle accident reported serious with one trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle overturned and confirmed one patient was trapped in the vehicle.

Firefighters extricated the patient after approximately 25 minutes.

The adult male patient was transported by the Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 to an area trauma center.

The vehicle that was overturned reportedly hit two other vehicles. It is unknown if any there were any other injuries at this time.

Updates will be provided when they become available.




