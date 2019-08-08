Margaret Anne “Peggy” Spranger, 76, of Hollywood, MD was born on November 1, 1942, in Akron, Ohio to Marguerite Mary and Raymond Leo Heuser. She was only two years old when her father died at Normandy during World War II. Shortly after, her mom married James William Knoles, Jr. and he lovingly adopted Peggy and her brother Ray. She spent many fun years growing up in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

After high school, Peggy attended Riggs-LaMarr-Sayre Beauty School in Akron and worked several years as a beautician before meeting and marrying the love of her life – David “Dave” Spranger on October 15, 1966.

She followed her husband Dave to military assignments in Beaufort, SC, and Jacksonville, NC as a proud Marine Corps wife. Dave retired from the Marines in 1977 and the family moved to St. Mary’s County, MD.

Peggy was a dedicated stay at home mom when her children were young, and then went on to manage the NAS Pax River Beauty Salon, and to work as a retail associate at Ames and a clerk for the District Court of Maryland in Leonardtown before retiring in 2009.

She was a past member of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad Auxiliaries.

She enjoyed crafting, word searches, reading, doing regular visits to see “her” favorite buffalo, and her annual trips to Ohio.

One thing that never wavered in her life was her deep faith in God and love of our Blessed Mother. For the past ten years she was very involved at Holy Angels Church, helping out with the Religious Education program, Vacation Bible School, special masses and events, and was a faithful member of the Our Lady of Fatima Sodality.

Peggy is survived by her daughter Dawn of Hollywood, MD, son David, daughter-in-law Crystal, granddaughters Hannah and Harmony of Leonardtown, MD and two very loved grand dogs – Junior and Biscuit. She is also survived by sister JoMarie Fugarino and brother Jim Knoles of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, aunt Mary Francis of Minerva, OH, uncle Joe Beck of Atwater, OH, Elsie Knoles of Green, OH, along with many nieces and nephews, special cousins, and very good friends.

Peggy was predeceased by her husband Dave and brother Ray Knoles of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

Visitation will be held from 5-8pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Leonardtown, MD on August 13, 2019. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10:00am at Holy Angels Church, 21340 Colton Point Rd. Avenue, MD 20609.

Memorial donations can be made to the Our Lady of Fatima Sodality, PO Box 473, Avenue, MD 20609, ACTS PO Box 54 Bushwood, MD 20618, Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department or Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad.

