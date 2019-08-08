Keith Wayne Lantz, 26, of Upper Marlboro, MD, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at his home. Born on November 13, 1992, he was the son of Kenneth Wayne Lantz, Jr. and Debra K. Ansell Lantz. Keith graduated from Calvert High School in 2011. He worked in construction and as a handyman.

Keith was a beautiful soul who was taken away from us far too soon. He loved his family, friends and pets. He had one of the biggest hearts to everyone and everything. Keith would lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He loved all animals, especially his cat Kuro. He loved hanging out with family and friends, reading and watching Anime, gaming, music and also skateboarding.

We lost one of the most compassionate, funny, talented and loving human beings to ever walk this Earth. Grief is the last act of love we have to give to those we loved. Where there is deep grief, there was great love.

Along with his parents, Keith is survived by his brothers, Christopher Lantz and Shane Luckett; his paternal grandparents, Kenneth Wayne Lantz, Sr., and Joy Anne Lantz; maternal grandparents, Don Edward Ansell, Frances D. Ansell and Julia Smith; and his great grandmother, Rae Costanzo. Also surviving are his aunts; Jennifer Lantz and Wendy Blye; his uncles; Chris Ansell, Don Ansell, Jr., Mike Smith and Les Smith; and many other relatives and friends, all of whom will miss him dearly.

The family will receive friends for Keith’s Memorial Life Celebration will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. also at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory in Charlotte Hall, MD. Interment will be private.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to any local Humane Society of your choice.

