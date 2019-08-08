Rose Marie Burris, 80, of Mechanicsville, MD, went to be with her Lord and Savior after a long illness on Saturday, August 3, 2019.

She was born April 18, 1939, to the late Grady and Alma Mullins in English, VA. Rose was a homemaker, wife, and mother for many years. She was employed at Chopticon High School as a school cook prior to her retirement. She was a member of Broad Run Baptist Church in Broad Run, VA, where she sang in the choir and was active in many ladies groups.

She was a devoted mother, nanny and great grandmother. Rose touched the hearts of all who met her with her beautiful smile and caring heart. She was an amazing cook and passed this talent onto her three daughters. Spending time with her family was the most important thing in her life. She is survived by her daughters, Claudia O’Dell (spouse, Carter O’Dell) of Idamay, WV; Patricia Todd (spouse, David Todd) of Gilbert, SC; and son Claude Taylor, Jr. of Rhoadesville, VA. Grandchildren Tommy Todd, Megan O’Dell, Carter O’Dell, Jr., David O’Dell, Christopher O’Dell, Louis O’Dell, Victoria Corbin, Lauran Corbin, Savannah Corbin, Lindsey Taylor, Claude Taylor III, Lundy Taylor, Jacob Taylor and several great-grandchildren, also survive her.

She is also survived by several brothers and sisters: James Mullins, Jackie Rall, Lillian Cantrell, Ricky Mullins, Keith Mullins, Melissa Mullins, Patricia Freeman and Ruby Gail Newcomb, as well as, numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Tom Burris, her daughter Imma Corbin, along with siblings: Cecil Mullins, Robert Mullins, and Mae Gibbons. Rose will be greatly missed by all. We love you, Mom.

The family will receive friends for Rose’s Life Celebration on Monday, August 12, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. The funeral service will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

All arrangements are being handled by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.