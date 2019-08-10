The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Public’s Assistance in Identifying Theft Subject in St. Leonard

August 10, 2019

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured above.

On August 2, 2019, the subject entered the business Chesapeake’s Bounty, located at 6415 Saint Leonard Rd, St. Leonard, MD. The subject was seen carrying large quantities of soft shell crabs, 2 baskets of green beans and packs of frozen chicken.

The subject is described as a tall black male, with a mustache and beard, wearing a long sleeve button shirt, jeans, and white tennis shoes.

If anyone has information in reference to the theft or the identity of the subject please contact Deputy Wilder with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 or by email at Herschel.wilder@calvertcountymd.gov.




