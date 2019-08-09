EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Barricade Situation in California Ends Peacefully

On August 8, 2019, at approximately 1:55 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, and troopers from the Maryland State Police responded to the reported armed suicidal subject, located in the 44700 block of Locust Ridge Court in California.

Initially, contact was unable to be made with the individual and a barricade was declared. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team and the Critical Incident Negotiations Team (CINT) responded to the location.

Crisis negotiators from CINT established contact with the individual and at approximately 7:07 p.m. the individual surrendered to law enforcement and was taken into custody without incident.

The individual was transported to an area hospital for an emergency evaluation.

