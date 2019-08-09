WANTED – Charles County Sheriff’s Office – Jerrell Antwaun Johnson

Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for the tip that leads to the apprehension and arrest of Jerrell Antwaun Johnson, 22 of Port Tobacco.

Johnson has four outstanding arrest warrants charging him with attempted rape, felony assault, robbery, theft and failure to appear.

Johnson is currently out of jail after being released on personal recognizance for previous crimes, is awaiting trial for eight other cases involving burglary, theft, resisting arrest, malicious destruction of property, rogue and vagabond, trespassing, obstructing and hindering, and fleeing apprehension.

All of these cases have occurred since May of 2019.

Johnson is known to frequent the Indian Head/Bryans Road areas.

Anyone with information about Jerrell Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the CCSO at 301-932-2222 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Crime Solvers is offering up to $1,000 for the tip that leads to his arrest.