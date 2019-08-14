St. Mary’s City State House Hosting Out of the Darkness Walk on October 27, 2019

Suicide prevention starts with everyday heroes like you. Join us on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at St. Mary’s City State House as we walk to fight suicide and raise awareness about mental health. Be a part of the movement turning hope into action, and create a culture that’s smart about mental health. Funds raised at the walks will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

On October 27, 2019, at the State House in St. Mary’s City starting check-in time at 9:00 a.m., with the walk beginning at 10:00 a.m., and ending at noon.

There will be memorial activities to honor loved ones and resource tables to visit before and after the walk.

When you walk in the Out of the Darkness Walks, you join the effort with hundreds of thousands of people to raise awareness and funds that allow the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to invest in new research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy, and support survivors of suicide loss.

Thanks to Walkers and Donors like you, AFSP has been able to set a goal to reduce the annual suicide rate 20% by 2025.

Online registration closes at noon (local time) the Friday before the walk. However, anyone who would like to participate can register in person at the walk from the time check-in begins until the walk starts. Registration is free and open to the public. Walk donations are accepted until December 31st. Register today at https://afsp.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=6068, create a team, and begin fundraising!!!

Do you want to help plan this year’s walk?! Volunteer day of the walk? Please contact Kat Olbrich at kolbrich@afsp.org.

