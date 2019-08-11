Early Morning Fire in Leonardtown Currently Under Investigation

On Saturday, August 10, 2019, at approximately 2:55 a.m., firefighters from Leonardtown, Hollywood, Seventh District, and Bay District responded to Longmore Street in the area of Barthelme Street in Leonardtown, for the reported shed on fire.

Dispatchers advised all responding units that 911 callers reported a shed in the backyard of the residence was on fire with the rear of a nearby house also catching on fire, with elderly occupants possibly trapped in the residence.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a shed fully engulfed in fire, with extensions to a 2-story residence, backyard and a neighbors shed.

A fire assistant chief from the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department assisted two occupants out of the residence.

Units operated on the scene for approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The Maryland State Police, and the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to investigate the fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

