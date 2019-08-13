UPDATE: State Fire Marshals Office Still Investigating Shed Fire in Leonardtown

UPDATE: 8/13/19: On August 10, 2019, at approximately 3:00 a.m., firefighters from Leonardtown and surrounding departments responded to 22745 Longmore Street, Leonardtown, for the reported shed on fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a shed on fire with extensions to the backyard, neighbors yard and shed, and a two story residence.

The owner was identified as Paul Hampton. The estimated loss of structure and contents is over $100,000.

Firefighters controlled the fire in under 30 minutes. The fire was discovered by a neighbor.

The origin of the fire was the shed, with the cause still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided whey they become available.

Additional Information: Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6820.

8/10/19: On Saturday, August 10, 2019, at approximately 2:55 a.m., firefighters from Leonardtown, Hollywood, Seventh District, and Bay District responded to Longmore Street in the area of Barthelme Street in Leonardtown, for the reported shed on fire.

Dispatchers advised all responding units that 911 callers reported a shed in the backyard of the residence was on fire with the rear of a nearby house also catching on fire, with elderly occupants possibly trapped in the residence.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a shed fully engulfed in fire, with extensions to a 2-story residence, backyard and a neighbors shed.

A assistant fire chief from the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department assisted two occupants out of the residence before the arrival of other units.

Firefighters operated on the scene for approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The Maryland State Police, and the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to investigate the fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

