St. Peter’s and Middleham Parish in Lusby Hosting Mental Health Fair on September 8th

St. Peter’s and Middleham Parish in Lusby has partnered with the Calvert County Health Department and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office to have a Mental Health Fair on September 8th at the Middleham and St. Peter’s Parish Hall, 10210 HG Trueman RD, in Lusby, MD US 20657 on Sunday, September 08, 2019, from 2:00 p.m., to 5:00 p.m.

Listen to expert speakers on topics such as: Medication assistance treatment, addiction is a disease, Naloxone, and more.

Local Mental Health and Substance Abuse facilities will be available to provide info on services.

All food and activities are free to the community. Vendors, games, baked goods, family fun and free food which includes hot dogs, hamburgers, goodies, etc.

The event is sponsored by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Calvert County Health Department, Middleham and St. Peter’s Parish and Community Life Center Of Southern Calvert County

For more information: http://www.middlehamandstpeters.org or 410-326-4948.

