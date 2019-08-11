Jamie L. Roberts Stadium Dedication Taking Places on September 7, 2019 at St. Mary’s College of Maryland

On Saturday, September 7, 2019, after much anticipation, the campus and local community will gather to celebrate St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s newest facility, Jamie L. Roberts Stadium, and honor the legacy of its namesake.

Open to the public, the official dedication ceremony begins at 12:30 p.m. Gates open at noon at the stadium facility located across Mattapany Road from the Michael P. O’Brien Athletics and Recreation Center. The state-of-the art facility consists of a grass athletic field, an artificial turf field surrounded by a running track, stands for 800 spectators per field, and a two-story stadium building.



St. Mary’s College President Tuajuanda C. Jordan called the new stadium a “game changer.” “The new stadium will propel Seahawk field hockey, lacrosse and soccer to the next level; attract top student-athletes; and provide a valuable resource for the entire campus and broader communities,” she said.

The ceremony will include a kickoff parade, special remarks and the induction of Jamie L. Roberts — a 2011 economics major and three-sport star athlete who embodied the core values of the National Public Honors College — posthumously into the St. Mary’s College Athletic Hall of Fame.

A community celebration will immediately follow to include family friendly activities bounce house, face painting, inflatable obstacle course, lacrosse shootout, soccer kick, field hockey shootout and more, and local food vendors.

The Seahawk Classic men’s soccer tournament kicks off an afternoon of SMCM athletics at the stadium. The public is encouraged to share in the excitement as the Seahawks take on Bridgewater College at 2 p.m. and stay to see Salisbury University vs. Kean University at 4 p.m.

Sports action continues at 6 p.m. on the artificial turf field when SMCM field hockey goes up against Eastern Mennonite University. Just across the concourse, catch women’s soccer vs. Stevenson University at 7 p.m. on the grass field. For more information, visit www.smcm.edu/dedication.

